Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNTG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Kempen & Co began coverage on Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centogene by 125.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centogene by 103.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Centogene by 637.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Centogene by 109.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centogene by 20.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centogene stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Centogene has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $28.71.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

