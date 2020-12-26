Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. Research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 60.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.