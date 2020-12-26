ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.72 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.04.

ECOM stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $468.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.97.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $760,650.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $84,341.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,606. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 99,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 111,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 60,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

