Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.33. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 67,115 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 30,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $37,908.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,635.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 103,668 shares of company stock valued at $123,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 181,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.63% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

