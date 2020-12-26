Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,296 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of SP Plus worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 181.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SP Plus by 170.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SP. ValuEngine raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.30.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.