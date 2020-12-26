Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 804 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of CorVel worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CorVel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

CRVL opened at $104.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.81. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $106.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 689 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $61,383.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,657,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,149,371.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 3,146 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $273,104.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,606.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,716 shares of company stock worth $6,782,833 in the last three months. 50.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.