Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.52% of MRC Global worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 15.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MRC Global by 280.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $6.59 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $541.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.54.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.89 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

