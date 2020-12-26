Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,504,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 32.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 505,884 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 46.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,563,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 494,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

NYSE:QEP opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. QEP Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $586.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 4.88.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.