Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Cohu worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 6.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cohu by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.74. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

