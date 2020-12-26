Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 690,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 143,082 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOUR. BidaskClub raised Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $74.76.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

