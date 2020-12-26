Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 39,898 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 38.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Quanterix by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Quanterix by 152.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 45.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $120,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,486 shares of company stock worth $1,371,784 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QTRX opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.