Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

