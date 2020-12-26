Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHMG shares. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

