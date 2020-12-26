Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.89. Cheniere Energy reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cheniere Energy.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LNG opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

