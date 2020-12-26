Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Shares Down 0.8%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.99 and last traded at $33.22. 113,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 321,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

