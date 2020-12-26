Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Securities downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $251.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.65. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $641,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 30,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $462,606.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,812. Company insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

