Chiliz Hits Market Capitalization of $112.26 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. Chiliz has a total market cap of $112.26 million and $75.06 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00132880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00659070 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00160479 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00351821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00096212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00058692 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.