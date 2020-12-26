Chimpion (BNANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $152.53 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00019063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Chimpion has a total market cap of $152.53 million and $509,312.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

