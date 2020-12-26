China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. China Education Resources shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

