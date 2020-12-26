City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) (LON:CMHY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $186.00

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) (LON:CMHY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.00 and traded as low as $184.65. City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) shares last traded at $186.00, with a volume of 50,742 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £188.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) Company Profile (LON:CMHY)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

