Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.93. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.75.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.