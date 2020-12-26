CloudCoCo Group plc (CLCO.L) (LON:CLCO) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

CloudCoCo Group plc (CLCO.L) (LON:CLCO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.00. CloudCoCo Group plc (CLCO.L) shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 137,846 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CloudCoCo Group plc (CLCO.L) Company Profile (LON:CLCO)

CloudCoCo Group plc provides IT as a Service to small and medium-sized enterprises in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recurring Services, Product, and Professional Services. The Recurring Services segment provides continuing IT services, which have an ongoing billing and support elements.

