Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.26. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 24,691 shares trading hands.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 165,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 138,413 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

