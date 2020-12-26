Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.62

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and traded as high as $33.10. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 6,628 shares traded.

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

