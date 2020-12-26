Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVLY. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 876,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 176.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.72. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.73%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

