Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 62,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 103.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 71.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.