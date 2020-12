Comparing Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) & Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) and Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -34.39, suggesting that its stock price is 3,539% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay Tankers has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Teekay Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Teekay Tankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teekay Tankers $920.97 million 0.41 $41.36 million $1.91 5.94

Teekay Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Teekay Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A Teekay Tankers 23.10% 24.00% 11.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Teekay Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Teekay Tankers 1 1 2 0 2.25

Teekay Tankers has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.19%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Summary

Teekay Tankers beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Company Profile

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc., from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships. (PRESS RELEASE)

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products. It also provides tanker commercial and technical management, LNG terminal management, consultancy, procurement, and equipment rental services; and lightering support services, including full service lightering and other lightering support services. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and leased 55 double-hull oil tankers, 2 ship-to-ship support vessels, and 9 time chartered-in tankers. Its vessels are employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

