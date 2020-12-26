Comparing Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) & IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Trinity Place alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trinity Place and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Place 0 0 0 0 N/A IRSA Propiedades Comerciales 1 0 0 0 1.00

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.19%. Given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IRSA Propiedades Comerciales is more favorable than Trinity Place.

Volatility & Risk

Trinity Place has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of Trinity Place shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Trinity Place shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Place and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place 889.67% -19.46% -3.54% IRSA Propiedades Comerciales 353.97% 9.29% 4.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trinity Place and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place $4.06 million 9.91 -$2.18 million N/A N/A IRSA Propiedades Comerciales $126.88 million 2.18 $287.10 million ($1.30) -6.75

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Place.

Summary

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales beats Trinity Place on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc., a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including its online marketplace at FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Alto Palermo S.A. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires. The company offers leases to retail tenants in its ten shopping centers; administration and maintenance of common areas; administration of contributions made by tenants to finance promotional efforts for the shopping centers; and parking lot services for visitors. The company also offers credit card consumer finance service, through the issuance of its Tarjeta Shopping and Tarjeta Shopping Metroshop credit cards, for consumers at shopping centers, hypermarkets, and street stores. It also engages in the development and sale of residential properties, and acquisition and sale of undeveloped parcels of land for future development. In addition, it engages in the development of condominiums associated with its shopping centers. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.