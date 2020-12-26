Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 355.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 50.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRK opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

