Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,810. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

