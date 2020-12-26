Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

ROAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after acquiring an additional 202,926 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. 94,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,269. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

