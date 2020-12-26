CONTRACOIN One Day Trading Volume Hits $165,615.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $165,615.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00114998 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.40 or 0.00562233 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000879 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00029378 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000136 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010933 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

