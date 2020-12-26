Contrasting AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) & Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF)

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and AMERISAFE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.09 -$28.60 million N/A N/A AMERISAFE $370.37 million 2.99 $92.69 million $4.60 12.44

AMERISAFE has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blue Capital Reinsurance and AMERISAFE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A AMERISAFE 0 1 2 0 2.67

AMERISAFE has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.82%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and AMERISAFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A AMERISAFE 26.84% 20.22% 5.99%

Summary

AMERISAFE beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, Louisiana.

