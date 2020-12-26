Contrasting Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) & Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN)

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) and Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Cowen has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Company Inc. has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cowen and Cohen & Company Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cohen & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cowen currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.27%. Given Cowen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cowen is more favorable than Cohen & Company Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Cowen and Cohen & Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen 9.49% 21.67% 4.19% Cohen & Company Inc. 0.29% 18.53% 0.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Cowen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cowen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cowen and Cohen & Company Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen $1.05 billion 0.67 $24.63 million $2.21 11.91 Cohen & Company Inc. $49.67 million 0.46 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Company Inc..

Summary

Cowen beats Cohen & Company Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co). The company offers public and private capital raising, and strategic advisory services for public and private companies. It also trades common stocks, listed options, equity-linked securities, and other financial instruments on behalf of institutional investor clients, as well as offers a suite of prime brokerage, cross-asset trading, securities finance, global execution, clearing, and commission management services. In addition, the company provides research content and coverage. Further, it offers investment products and solutions in the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients. Additionally, the company is involved in the private investment, private real estate investment, and other legacy investment activities. Cowen Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients. It invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's fixed income investments include U.S. trust preferred securities, European hybrid capital securities, Asian commercial real estate debt, mortgage backed securities, and asset backed securities. The firm was formerly known as Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. Cohen & Company Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City; Boca Raton, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Bethesda, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; Paris, France; and London, United Kingdom.

