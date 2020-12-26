Contrasting Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eisai has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $3.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Eisai pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Eisai pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Eisai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Eisai 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 4.25% 5.12% 3.15% Eisai 16.86% 17.30% 11.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Eisai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.58 billion 1.74 $161.81 million N/A N/A Eisai $6.40 billion 3.21 $1.12 billion $3.91 17.73

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Summary

Eisai beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers formed parts, molds, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co., Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures. The company also provides Lyrica for pain treatment; Dayvigo, an anti-insomnia drug for the treatment of adults with insomnia; Lenvima, an anticancer agent/molecular targeted medicine for the treatment of thyroid cancer, renal cell carcinoma in combination with everolimus, and hepatocellular carcinoma; and Halaven, an anticancer agent/microtubule dynamics inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer and liposarcoma. In addition, it offers Pariet, a proton-pump inhibitor for the treatment of gastric and duodenal ulcers, reflux esophagitis, and eradication of Helicobacter pylori infections, etc.; Humira, a fully human anti-TNF-a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis; and Chocola BB plus, a vitamin B2 preparation for rough skin and stomatitis, as well as various products, which include third-class OTC drugs, designated quasi-drugs, and food with nutrient function. Eisai Co., Ltd. has a research collaboration agreement with Wren Therapeutics Ltd. for the discovery of small molecules that target synuclein for the potential treatment of synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. The company was formerly known as Nihon Eisai Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Eisai Co., Ltd. in 1955. Eisai Co., Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.