Contrasting Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) and The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) and Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Swatch Group and Polymetal International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Swatch Group 1 9 1 0 2.00 Polymetal International 0 1 6 0 2.86

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Swatch Group and Polymetal International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Swatch Group $8.30 billion 4.97 $734.74 million N/A N/A Polymetal International $2.25 billion 4.84 $480.00 million $1.25 18.43

The Swatch Group has higher revenue and earnings than Polymetal International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of The Swatch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Polymetal International pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Polymetal International pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares The Swatch Group and Polymetal International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

The Swatch Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polymetal International has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Swatch Group beats Polymetal International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities. The company is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, watch case polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch glasses, watch dials and bracelets, watch hands, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, it engages in retail, communication, real estate project and property management, finance, reinsurance, and art center businesses. The Swatch Group AG offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, GlashÃ¼tte Original, Jaquet Droz, LÃ©on Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union GlashÃ¼tte, Tissot, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Calvin Klein, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The company markets its products through a distribution network; network of Tourbillon and Hour Passion multi-brand watch and jewelry boutiques, and monobrand boutiques; and online stores. The Swatch Group AG is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Kyzyl property located in the East Kazakhstan Region, Kazakhstan. Polymetal International plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

