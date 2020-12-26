Contrasting Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) & Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND)

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Trio-Tech International and Enviro Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trio-Tech International and Enviro Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trio-Tech International $34.47 million 0.42 $970,000.00 N/A N/A Enviro Technologies $2.82 million 0.15 $590,000.00 N/A N/A

Trio-Tech International has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trio-Tech International and Enviro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trio-Tech International 2.80% 4.29% 2.93% Enviro Technologies 19.22% -179.91% 33.19%

Volatility and Risk

Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trio-Tech International beats Enviro Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

