Coral Products plc (CRU.L) (LON:CRU) Shares Gap Up to $6.13

Coral Products plc (CRU.L) (LON:CRU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $7.00. Coral Products plc (CRU.L) shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 3,097,168 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.11. The company has a market cap of £8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60.

About Coral Products plc (CRU.L) (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products plc (CRU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products plc (CRU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.