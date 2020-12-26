CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 49.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $124.68. The stock had a trading volume of 70,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.57. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.24. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $131.36.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

