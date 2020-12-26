Cornichon Price Down 42.3% Over Last Week (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Cornichon token can now be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cornichon has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $15,227.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00132849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00656098 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00160442 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00349955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00095705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00058884 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,761,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,616,425 tokens. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax.

Buying and Selling Cornichon

Cornichon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars.

