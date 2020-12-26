Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,831,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,787,000 after acquiring an additional 565,157 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 433,514 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 726,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 389,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,176 shares of company stock worth $29,932 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

