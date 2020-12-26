COTI Price Hits $0.0464 on Major Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $26.34 million and $6.61 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COTI has traded down 26% against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00133442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00666984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00161143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00352962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00095748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00059604 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI's genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI's official website is coti.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

