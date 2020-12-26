County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $145.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. Analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

In related news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $297,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,720. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

