Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $315.29 Average PT from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $395,726.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,355.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $3,479,833.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,988 shares in the company, valued at $71,752,197.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,038 shares of company stock worth $57,395,772. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.74. The stock had a trading volume of 376,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,460. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.28. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $369.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

