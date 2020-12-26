Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $357.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

COUP has been the subject of several other research reports. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.12.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $356.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.48 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $369.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $3,479,833.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,752,197.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.28, for a total value of $3,428,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,601.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,038 shares of company stock worth $57,395,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

