Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) shares were down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77.

Creative Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, and others.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Creative Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.