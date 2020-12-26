Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on CACC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ CACC traded down $10.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,805. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.32. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $1,497,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $1,326,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 69,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $13,787,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

