Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) a GBX 745 Price Target

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) has been assigned a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP plc (WPP.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 890.77 ($11.64).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 813 ($10.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. WPP plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.62 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 756.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 657.03. The firm has a market cap of £9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.33.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

