Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSPD. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.56.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

