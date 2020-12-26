CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Downgraded by Bloom Burton

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

CRHM opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

In related news, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,012 shares of company stock worth $132,394 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CRH Medical by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CRH Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99,440 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRH Medical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 109,282 shares during the last quarter.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

